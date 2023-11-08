Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Buccaneers’

The new Apple TV+ series “The Buccaneers” may take place in the 1870s, but the soundtrack is downright modern.

Adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, “The Buccaneers” centers on young American women descended from old English society who are making waves in both America and England. Kristine Froseth plays Annabelle “Nan” St. George, the central character who finds herself caught in a love triangle between two very different men — Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and Theo (Guy Remmers) who is a Duke. Marriage is the last thing on Nan’s mind until she meets first Guy, and then Theo.

Other ensemble stars include Alisha Boe as Conchitta Closson, Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia “Jinny” St. George, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth. The St. Georges face pressure from their mother (Christina Hendricks) to find husbands wealthy enough to take care of them once they marry. This leads the girls to England to visit acquaintances they make in high New York society thanks to Conchitta’s husband Lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan) who hails originally from the United Kingdom.

Music takes on a role of its own in the series as it bridges the gap between stuffy England and rowdy new American customs. From Taylor Swift to Brandi Carlisle, the show packs a punch from powerful female musicians and songwriters, with a sassy and catchy opening song called “North American Scum” by Emily Kokal (feat. Miya Frolick).

Here are all the songs in Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers.” We’ll be keeping this list up to date as more episodes roll out.

Episode 1 – “American Poison”

“Let the Games Begin” by Lucius

“What We Wanna” by Miya Frolick

“Tick” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

“Nothing New” by Taylor Swift (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

“Ankhas” by Warpaint

Episode 2 – “Women or Wives”

“Savoir Faire” by Beth Ditto

“Different Light” by Best Coast

“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast

“Undertow” by Warpaint

“Right On Time” by Bully

Episode 3 – “The Perfect Duchess”

“Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile”

“Lifeline” by Sedona

“Ice Cream” by Lucius

The first three episodes of “The Buccaneers” are now available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes released weekly.