Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series adaptation of “The Buccaneers,” the unfinished novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton.

From creator Katherine Jakeways, the eight-episode drama will premiere Nov. 8 with the first three episodes. New episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays through Dec. 13.

The trailer features Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “All-American Bitch,” along with Miya Folick’s brand new single “What We Wanna.” The series tells a story set in 1870s English aristocracy backed by a modern soundtrack from producer Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint). The series will feature songs from today’s top female performers like Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen and Brandi Carlile — along with original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder. Avawaves serves as series composers.

The official logline of the series reads: “Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning.”

“The Buccaneers” ensemble cast (Apple TV+)

“The Buccaneers” stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. Christina Hendricks costars in the series as Mrs. St. George and Mia Threapleton plays Honoria Marable. The ensemble cast also includes Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick.

Led by an all-female creative team, “The Buccaneers” is written by series creator Jakeways and directed by Susanna White, who both also serve as executive producers with Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.