Apple TV+ Reveals ‘The Buccaneers’ Series, Based on Unfinished Edith Wharton Novel (Photos)

“The Buccaneers,” a new eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, is slated to debut on Apple TV+ on Nov. 8, and the streamer has shared new first-look images for the show.

“A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” the logline states. “Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning…”

The series stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George, Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable and Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George.

Led by an all-female creative team, “The Buccaneers” is written by creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who also serve as executive producers, alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

Check out the first images from “The Buccaneers” below.