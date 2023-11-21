Lock up your lords! The American girls have entered the marriage market in Apple TV+’s drama series “The Buccaneers,” adapted from the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton. A culture clash between new American money and society and the old English ways defines the story of Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) as she stumbles into a love triangle with Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and Theo (Guy Remmers) while her beloved best friends also try their hands at finding themselves husbands.

Nan’s friend Conchitta (Alisha Boe) sparks the wedding fever when she gets married at the beginning of the show, though her husband Lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan) comes from a very stiff and strict English family. Nan’s sister Jinny St. George (Imogen Waterhouse) embarks on a relationship of her own while the Elmsworth sisters Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Mabel (Josie Totah) also learn lessons in love.

Music becomes a character of its own in the television show, featuring many famous names like Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, Gracie Abrams, boygenius and more. Here are the cast and characters of “The Buccaneers”:

Kristine Froseth as Nan St. George in “The Buccaneers” on Apple TV+ Annabelle “Nan” St. George (Kristine Froseth) Marriage is the last thing on Nan’s mind, but her authentic behavior attracts two very different men. She feels connections to both for different reasons. Her adventurous spirit and ability to speak her mind — or wit, as her sister Jinny calls it — land her in some interesting predicaments. Kristine Froseth is most well-known for playing Ffion in “Apostle” (2018), Veronica in “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018), Sarah Jo in “Sharp Stick” (2022) and Kelly Aldrich in “The Society.” She also brought Alaska Young to life in the television adaptation of John Green’s best-selling novel “Looking for Alaska.”

Alisha Boe plays Conchitta Closson in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Conchitta Closson (Alisha Boe) Conchitta also practices confident posture and bold behavior, even after she marries into a British family. She was pregnant with her future husband’s baby before the wedding, which he almost called off, but he lights up around her. Conchitta marks the first friend to get married, and she still makes time for her close circle of friends even after becoming a mother. Alisha Boe played Tara in “Do Revenge” (2022), Tara in “Paranormal Activity” (2012), Nina in “Yes, God, Yes” (2019) and Child Lisa in “Amusement” (2008). She is also known for playing Jessica Davis in “13 Reasons Why.”

Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Mrs. St. George (Christina Hendricks) Nan and Jinny’s mother Mrs. St. George is over the moon about her daughters’ success in the marriage market. She keeps her shoulders back and holds her head up high like the girls. Christina Hendricks is known for playing Joan Harris/Holloway in “Mad Men,” Roberta Hoffman in “The Neon Demon” (2016), Diane Hastings in “Bad Santa 2” (2016) and Natalie in “Ginger & Rosa” (2012).

Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) Guy meets Nan at a party and becomes immediately enthralled with her. They have a soul connection on opposite staircases. He has just lost his mother, and his father calls on him to help with the estate. He is also childhood best friends with Duke Theo. “The Buccaneers” is one of Matthew Broome’s first major roles.

Guy Remmers as Duke Theo in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) Theo meets Nan on the beach after she swims in the ocean. He isn’t his Duke of Tintagel self, but rather an artist painting en plein air. He and Nan strike up a rapport, and he proposes to her because she doesn’t know he’s a Duke. He does so before Guy can get to her, and she says yes. “The Buccaneers” is the first major role for Guy Remmers, besides his work in the short film “Lessons” (2020).

Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Jinny St. George (Imogen Waterhouse) Jinny is Nan’s sister, but the two could not be more different. The elder St. Geroge sister’s reserved behavior makes her a more desirable wife for British lords. Imogen Waterhouse is known for playing Chloe in “Nocturnal Animals” (2016) Petula Thames in “Braid” (2018), Lucie in an episode of “Lucky Man” and Lady Gwynn Calkussar in “The Outpost.”

Lizzy Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag) in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Lizzy Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag) Lizzy is the eldest Elmsworth daughter and sister to Mabel (Josie Totah). She is on the hunt for a man along with the rest of her close girlfriends. Besides “The Buccaneers,” Aubri Ibrag is known for playing Anna in the show “Dive Club.”

Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Mabel Elmsworth (Josie Totah) Mabel Elmsworth is Lizzy’s younger sister. She tags along with the older women to find a husband, but like Nan, it’s not the first thing on her mind. Josie Totah is a transgender actress who played Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio in “Saved by the Bell,” Titi B. in “Mr. Mayor,” Willow in an episode of “iCarly” and CJ in “Moxie” (2021). She portrayed Michael Patel in “Champions” and Justin in “Other People” (2016).

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Richard Marable (Josh Dylan) Richard “Dick” Marable almost gets cold feet about marrying Conchitta at the beginning of the show, but he admits that he can’t live without her. Her behavior clashes with his reserved parents, and they have a baby on the way. Josh Dylan is known for playing Young Bill in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), Jude McGregor in “Noughts + Crosses,” Captain Adam Hunter in “Allied” (2016) and Todd in “The End of the F***ing World.”

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick) Lord James Seadown is the heir of Lord Brightlingsea’s heir and Dick’s brother. He is colder than the average British lord. Barney Fishwick appeared as Michael in “Living” (2022) and Mr. Wetherby in “Call the Midwife.”

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable in “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+) Honoria Marable (Mia Threapleton) Honoria Marable is the younger sister of Dick and James. She is also very reserved, but with the visit from the American girls, she learns how to get out of her shell. Mia Threapleton is known for playing Helene in “A Little Chaos” (2014), Rose in “Dangerous Liaisons” and Alma in “Shadows” (2020).