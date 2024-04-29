“Stranger Things” officially began production back in January and, according to series star Maya Hawke, it’ll be a while until they finish shooting. Which means it’ll be a while until “Stranger Things 5” premieres.

Production on the final season of the Netflix show was originally supposed to start in May of 2023, but was one of the many series that was put on pause due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Netflix has not set a premiere date or even year yet for Season 5, but it sounds like it won’t arrive until 2025 at the earliest.

On a break from filming in Atlanta, Maya Hawke appeared at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend, and though she’s tight-lipped on any possible spoilers, she did offer a timeline for filming, noting that, as of right now, the gang is still “in the first third” of the season.

“We started in January and we’re in the first third. That’s how I’m gonna avoid breaking my contract is by making you do math,” Hawke joked with TheWrap. “We’re supposedly through the first quarter in the first third, but I bet it will go late.”

By those calculations, that puts the final season wrapping up close to the end of the year, in the realm of sometime between September and December (if it doesn’t actually go long).

Hawke noted she still hasn’t seen the scripts for the final episodes yet. The actress also admitted she doesn’t know if she’s ready to say goodbye to her character of Robin Buckley just yet.

“There are things that I’m excited about, about having such an open slate, and so much decision-making power over what I do and when,” she explained of the show coming to an end. “But other than that, I’m scared, you know? I love being on this show. I love the kind of community that it brings, in the sense of family and groundedness. And, you know, it’s pretty much a rainbow, like, a double rainbow.”

Hawke joined “Stranger Things” in Season 3 and reprised her role of Robin in the fourth season, which premiered in 2022.

“To get along with everybody so well in the cast, the fact that people love the show, and the fact that I love the show and think it’s good. Those three things coming together is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. And I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready to say goodbye to that.”

The first four seasons of “Stranger Things” are now streaming on Netflix.