Robert De Niro to Star and Executive Produce First TV Series ‘Zero Day’ at Netflix

Robert De Niro will star and executive produce in his first TV series in Netflix’s “Zero Day,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The six-episode limited drama series, which functions as a conspiracy thriller, is created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, who will both serve as executive producers, with Newman executive producing under his Grand Electric Productions deal with Netflix.

The official logline is as follows: “‘Zero Day’ asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Michael S. Schmidt will also serve as a creator and executive producer alongside executive producer Jonathan Glickman. Lesli Linka Glatter, who also serves as an executive producer, will direct all episodes.

“I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams,” Newman said in a statement. “And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Oppenheim shared his excitement to work with Schmidt on the project as the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist wrote “the stories that kept him up at night.” “To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped,” Oppenheim said.

“’Zero Day’ is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat,” Vice President of Scripted Series for US and Canada Peter Friedlander said. What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt.”