Kristen Bell Comedy Series Greenlit at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a new comedy series starring Kristen Bell with Erin Foster attached to create and executive produce.

Bell will play one of the two leads in the untitled series, which follows a budding relationship between two people on either end of the religious spectrum, highlighting that sometimes opposites do attract.

The official logline is as follows: “A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.”

The series is created by Erin Foster, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster and Danielle Stokdyk. Hailing from 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions, Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman serve as executive producers for 3arts.

Bell, who recently starred in Prime Video’s “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” will add to her wide slate of sitcoms, which range from “Central Park” to “The Good Place.”