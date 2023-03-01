Hulu Renews First Look Output Deal With ‘Plan B’ Comedy Production Company American High

Hulu Originals renewed a first look output deal with comedy production company American High.

Founded in 2017 by writer, director and producer Jeremy Garelick (“Murder Mystery 2,” “The Binge,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “The Break Up”) and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment, American High aims to tell “modern stories of eclectic characters from diverse backgrounds as they navigate the most formative (and often most hilarious) years of their lives.”

Under the renewed partnership announced Wednesday, the companies will release “Miguel Wants to Fight,” a coming of age comedy about a 17-year-old who asks his three best friends to help him get in his first fight ever before he moves to a new city. The cast includes Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha and Raul Castillo.

The agreement with Hulu, first established in 2019, has generated seven original films so far, with an eighth and final film of the original slate on the way. Jason Zaro (“Brigsby Bear”) will serve as co-producer across the new slate of films for Hulu.

Since 2017, American High’s completed films have included “Big Time Adolescence,” which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu; “Banana Split” starring Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato and Dylan Sprouse; “The Binge,” which stars Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco and Vince Vaughn; “Looks That Kill” starring Brandon Flynn; Josh Friedlander’s “Holly Slept Over;” “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise” starring Emmy-nominee Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson; Natalie Morales’ solo feature directorial debut “Plan B;” Talia Osteen’s “Sex Appeal;” Sammi Cohen’s directorial debut “Crush” starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho; and “It’s A Wonderful Binge,” the sequel to the original “Binge” title, which stars Kaitlin Olson, Danny Trejo, Nick Swardson and Tim Meadows and released in November.

In addition to producing multiple films per year, American High aims to finance and acquire a number of third-party films that align with the mission of its brand.