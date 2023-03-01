Here’s What’s New on Hulu in March 2023

March brings a fresh slate of new shows and films to Hulu. The rotation of the catalogue also makes room for well-loved films arriving on the streamer this month. Sports buffs will enjoy “Love and Basketball” (2000) as well as “Kicking & Screaming” (2005). Animated family favorites include “Rio” (2011) and “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2010).

As for new releases, Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon play hard-working journalists in the investigative thriller “Boston Strangler” (2023) from writer and director Matt Ruskin. Olivia Colman can be seen as Miss Havisham in FX’s rendition of “Great Expectations.” And a new twist on reality dating involves the charming countryside with “Farmer Wants a Wife.”

And Best Picture Oscar nominee “Triangle of Sadness” hits the streamer on March 3.

The Oscars as well as the pre-show and post-show red carpets will also be available to livestream around March 12 when the ceremony takes place and March 13, the day after, if you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV.

Here’s a complete list of what’s new on Hulu in March 2023:

March 1

“Wreck: Complete Season 1”

“30 Days of Night” (2007)

“Anastasia” (1997)

“Anonymous” (2011)

“Another Earth” (2011)

“Armored” (2009)

“As Good As It Gets” (1997)

“At Any Price” (2013)

“Baby’s Day Out” (1994)

“Broken Arrow” (1996)

“Casa De Mi Padre” (2012)

“Commando” (1985)

“The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002)

“Dangerous Beauty” (1998)

“The Departed” (2006)

“The Expendables” (2010)

“The Expendables 2” (2012)

“”The Expendables” 3 (2014)

“The Eyes Of My Mother” (2016)

“Firehouse Dog” (2007)

“Glory” (1989)

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

“Hitman” (2007)

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998)

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2010)

“The Ides of March” (2011)

“In Her Shoes” (2005)

“In the Cut” (2003)

“Just Go With It” (2011)

“Kicking & Screaming” (2005)

“L.A. Confidential” (1997)

“Love And Basketball” (2000)

“Rambo: Last Blood” (2019)

“Rio” (2011)

“The Shack” (2017)

“The Shape of Water” (2017)

“Self/Less” (2015)

“Siberia” (2018)

“Sixteen Candles” (1984)

“Son of God” (2014)

“Takers” (2010)

“That Thing You Do!” (1996)

“Third Person” (2014)

“The Town” (2010)

“Unstoppable” (2010)

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010)

“When A Man Loves A Woman” (1994)

“The Wife” (2018)

March 2

“Dragons: The Nine Realms” Complete Season 5

“National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere”

“Bobby Flay: Special”

“Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2”

“Next Exit” (2022)

March 3

“Gulmohar” (2023)

“Triangle of Sadness” (2022)

“Waiting…” (2005)

March 6

“History of the World, Part II”

“Mob Psycho 1000” Complete Season 3

March 7

“Rabbit Academy” (2022)

March 8

“Among the Shadows” (2019)

March 9

“Farmer Wants a Wife”

“National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere”

“Cities of the Underworld” Complete Season 13

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” Complete Season 3

“The Inhabitant” (2022)

March 10

“UnPrisoned” Complete Season 1

“FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater” Two-Part Documentary

“”Watcher” (2022)

March 12

“Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE” Livestream

March 13

“On the Red Carpet After The Awards” Livestream

“The Oscars”

March 15

My Family” Series Premiere

“Kids Diana Shwo Ultimate Mishmash” Complete Season 1

“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash” Complete Season 1

“Love, Diana” Complete Season 1

“Ryan’s World Specials” Complete Seasons 7-11

“Bad Therapy” (2020)

“Bayou Caviar” (2018)

“Changeland” (2019)

“Flux Gourmet” (2022)

“In The Fade” (2017)

“Serena” (2014)

“Wetlands” (2017)

“You Laugh But It’s True” (2011)

March 16

“National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold” Special Premiere

“Beyond Oak Island” Complete Season 2

“”Intervention” Complete Season 3

“The Killing” Complete Season 1

“The Private Voice of Hitler: Special”

“I Think We’re Alone Now” (2018)

“Official Competition” (2021)

“There There” (2022)

March 17

“Boston Strangler” (2023)

“Good Trouble” Season 5 Premiere

“Rubikon” (2022)

“Summit Fever” (2022)

March 20

“Inu-Oh” (2021)

March 22

“Rūrangi” Complete Season 2”

March 23

“The Lesson Is Murder” Complete Docuseries

“Digging for the Truth” Complete Season 1

“Call Jane” (2022)

March 24

“Up Here” Complete Season 1

“The Estate” (2022)

“Philomena” (2013)

March 26

“FX’s Great Expectations Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

“Attack on Titan” Final Season, Part 2

March 29

“Luficer and the Biscuit Hammer” Season 1, Part 2

March 30

“The Croods: Family Tree” Complete Season 6

“RapCaviar Presents” Complete Season 1

“The Curse of Oak Island” Complete Season 9

“The Curse of Oak Island” Behind the Dig” Complete Season 6

“Hunt” (2022)

March 31

“Killing Gunther” (2017)

“Rye Lane” (2023)

“Stratton” (2017)