Amazon Prime Video has popped off with plenty of new content for March 2023 with original shows and some great catches for films to stream. “Top Gun: Maverick” will arrive March 24, and Jordan Peele’s “Nope” before that on March 21. For those anticipating “Creed III,” the first two films starring and directed by Michael B. Jordan will become available at the beginning of March along with all of the “Rocky” films as well as “Cinderella Man” for the broader boxing buff community. A theatrical release from 2022, “The Silent Twins,” starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence arrives March 7.

Friday March 3 will see “Daisy Jones & The Six” rock the world when the band’s epic limited series comes out. Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and more will bring Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel to life. Other shows to look forward to on the streamer are Donald Glover’s horror series “Swarm” and “The Power” out March 17 and March 31, respectively. Adapted from Naomi Alderman’s best-selling novel, “The Power” tells the story of young girls who have electrical capabilities, whether it be shocking, electrocution, setting fire or otherwise. “Ted Lasso” star Toheeb Jimoh appears as a journalist alongside Toni Collete, Halle Bush, Ria Zmitrowicz, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Nic Hiraga, Heather Agyepong and more.

Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2023:

March 1

“Def Comedy Jam” S1-7 (1992)

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“A Fish Called Wanda” (1988)

“Akeelah and The Bee” (2006)

“American Gangster” (2007)

“Barbershop” (2002)

“Barefoot in the Park” (1967)

“Being John Malkovich: (1999)

“Big Daddy” (1999)

“Capote” (2006)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Carrie” (2013)

“Cinderella Man” (2005)

“Cloverfield” (2008)

“Contraband” (2012)

“Courageous” (2011)

“Creed” (2015)

“Creed II” (2018)

“Dazed and Confused” (1993)

“Detroit” (2017)

“Duck Soup” (1933)

“Elizabeth” (1999)

“Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007)

“Eye for an Eye” (1996)

“Flesh and Bone” (1993)

“Good Will Hunting: (1998)

“Imagine That” (2009)

“Internal Affairs” (1990)

“Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie” (2002)

“Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain” (2011)

“Leaving Las Vegas” (1996)

“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1999)

“Lost in Translation” (2003)

“Margin Call” (2011)

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

“Minnie and Moskowitz” (1971)

“Nerve” (2016)

“Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot” (2015)

“Once Upon a Time in the West” (1969)

“Ordinary People” (1980)

“Paths of Glory” (1957)

“Pupl Fiction” (1994)

“RBG” (2018)

“Red River” (1948)

“Rocky” (1976)

“Rocky Balboa” (2006)

“Rocky II” (1979)

“Rocky III” (1982)

“Rocky IV” (1985)

“Rocky V” (1990)

“Sahara” (2005)

“Scent of a Woman” (1993)

“Shine A Light” (2008)

“Sterile Cuckoo” (1969)

“Street Smart” (1987)

“Super 8” (2011)

“‘The Apartment” (1960)

“The Babysitter” (1995)

“The Dead Zone” (1983)

“The Defiant Ones” (1958)

“The Expendables 2” (2012)

“The Expendables 3” (2014)

“The Frozen Ground” (2013)

“The Hunted” (2003)

“The Hunter” (1980)

“The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988)

“The Machinist” (2004)

“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004)

“The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggie Tales Movie” (2008)

“The Presidio” (1988)

“The Virgin Suicides” (2000)

“Unlocked” (2017)

“Vanilla Sky” (2001)

“Vanity Fair” (2004)

“VeggieTales: An Easter Carol” (2004)

“VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans” (2005)

“VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark” (2017)

“VeggieTales: ‘Twas the Night Before Easter” (2011)

“Witness For the Protection” (1958)

“Your Highness” (2011)

March 3

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (2023)

“The Pimp No F—ing Fairytale” (2023)

March 6

“The Magnificent Seven” (2016)

March 7

“Secret Headquarters” (2022)

“The Silent Twins” (2022)

“The Visitor” (2022)

March 10

“Jackass Forever” (2022)

“This Is Christmas” (2022)

March 11

“La Guzman”

March 12

“Men, Women & Children” (2014)

March 14

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)

March 17

“Angel Flight” (2023)

“Class of ‘07” (2023)

“Dom” (2023)

“Swarm” (2023)

“Boys and the World” (2014)

March 21

“Nope” (2022)

March 22

“Sanandresito”

March 24

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022)

“Reggie” (2023)

March 28

“Big Trip 2: Special Delivery” (2022)

March 29

“American Renegades” (2018)

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017)

March 31

“The Power” (2023)

“Boss” S1-2 (2011)

“But I’m a Cheerleader” (2000)

“Enemies Closer” (2014)

“Siberia” (2021)

“Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” (2013)

“Zeros and Ones” (2021)