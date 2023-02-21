20th Century and Hulu unveiled the trailer for “Boston Strangler,” the true-crime thriller about the journalists who cracked the case of the infamous 1960s murders.

Keira Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper who strikes out on her own when her sexist superiors get in the way of her investigation. She’s joined by her colleague Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) in her quest to uncover the truth.

At the top of the trailer, Loretta makes a connection between three murders that occurred within two weeks of each other, but her boss (Chris Cooper) tells her, “You’re on the lifestyle desk. You’re not covering a homicide.”

When she’s told she doesn’t have a story, Loretta asks: “How many women have to die before it’s a story?”

As the body count increases, they decide they can’t wait for permission to act. The police prove just as inept, letting a key suspect walk away.

However, Loretta’s obsession with solving the case puts them at great personal risk. “There’s more than one lunatic out there, and you’re going to get us both killed!” Jean says at one point.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the film also stars David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector and Bill Camp. Producers are Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Michael Pruss, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley, with Michael Fottrell and Sam Roston serving as executive producers. Sam Roston is overseeing the production for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

“Boston Strangler” premieres exclusively on Hulu on March 17. Watch the trailer above.