“Most people hosting a travel show want to do it. They have a sense of adventure. They love doing it. That’s not me,” says Eugene Levy in this exclusive behind-the-scenes trailer for the new Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Reluctant Traveler,” which premieres globally on Friday, Feb. 24.

“It’s not as easy as sitting on the couch with a bowl of popcorn,” he says of trips that take him to the Maldives, the jungles of Costa Rica and the Arctic Circle. “I could not be more out of my comfort zone.”

The eight-episode series also sees him traveling to Finland, Italy, Japan, Portugal and South Africa, where he partakes in anxiety-inducing activities including looking for poisonous snakes, riding a horse, dog sledding, ice fishing and crossing a narrow rope bridge.

At one point, the Emmy winner, who also executive produces, quips, “I had no desire to ever go on safari,” as the camera cuts to two rhinos. “I thought I’d seen it all … at the zoo.”

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley of National Geographic.

All eight episodes of “The Reluctant Traveler” debut Friday on Apple TV+.