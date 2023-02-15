‘Extrapolations’: Watch the Trailer for Apple’s Climate Change Drama Series (Video)

Apple released the trailer for its new climate change-focused drama series “Extrapolations” from writer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”).

“Today, people get their energy from the sun. Humans have set foot on Mars,” Daveed Diggs’ Marshall Zucker says at the beginning of the clip, as a montage of technological advancements unfolds. “Cancer has been defeated. And yet for every question answered another one appears.”

Cut to two businessmen in a restaurant while one (Matthew Rhys) advises the other on the state of the planet.

“Here’s what you need to know about global warming,” he says. “It will all go to s— at the end of the century. We’ll be dead. We’ll have to miss it, but we’ll be smiling in gold plated coffins.”

“The man whose house is on fire is incredibly easy to negotiate with,” a character played by Kit Harrington says, while an activist (Yara Shahidi) projected in a large holographic display tells a crowd “we cannot give up and go home for one simple reason: We already are home, this is our only home.”

A character played by Edward Norton compares climate change to a bear as flooding, hurricanes and other natural disasters flash forward alongside years like 2037, 2046, 2047, 2052, 2059, 2066, 2068 and 2070,

Burns wrote, directed and executive produced the series, which contains eight interconnected episodes that fictionalizes the effects of climate change. The show predicts how humans will adapt to hazardous conditions caused by global warming. The chaotic consequences of the climate crisis influences eight life stories across the globe, which zoom in on the different choices that individuals face in the looming disaster.

In order of appearance, the series stars Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

Produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, “Extrapolations” will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023. It will join other Apple and Media Res. collaborations such as “The Morning Show” and “Pachinko.”