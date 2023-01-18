Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) take on climate change in the first look at Apple TV+’s new drama “Explorations.

Over the span of eight interconnected episodes, “Extrapolations” sets its focus on climate change in a near future world in which humans are dealing with the impact of the environmental crisis and the decisions that must be made in order to alleviate the vastly-changing Earth. The original series is written, executive produced and directed by Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion”).

“Extrapolations” — produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res — will debut with its first three episodes and will premiere on Friday, March 17. New episodes will air weekly every Friday through April 21, 2023.

The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.

“Extrapolations” will debut alongside other Apple Originals global winter show debuts, which includes “Truth be Told” season three, “Dear Edward,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Schmigadoon!” season two, “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” “The Last Thing He Told Me” and more.

Daveed Diggs in “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)

Marion Cotillard in “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)

Sienna Miller in “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)

Meryl Streep in “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)