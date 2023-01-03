‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Sets Exclusive Premiere Date on Hulu (Photos)

True crime drama “Boston Strangler” is set to premiere in March exclusively on Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. The feature film from 20th Century dives into the infamous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s.

“Boston Strangler” — written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) — will portray the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to break the story of the titular murderer, who slayed 13 women in the areas surrounding in the early ’60s.

The film stars Oscar nominee Keira Knightley as McLaughlin, alongside Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper. It is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu March 17, 2023, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

“As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth,” reads an official description of the project.

From producer Ridley Scott, the film has also attached producers Kevin J. Walsh (“House of Gucci”), Michael Pruss (“American Woman”), Josey McNamara (“Promising Young Woman”) and Tom Ackerley (“I, Tonya”). Michael Fottrell (“The Fate of the Furious”) and Sam Roston will serve as executive producers. Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

Knightley, who recently starred in the dark comedy “Silent Night,” is represented by United Agents, Range Media Partners, Narrative and attorney Jason Sloane. Ruskin is represented by United Talent Agency and Grandview. LuckyChap Entertainment is represented by Management 360, CAA, Attorney Jeff Bernstein and Narrative.

Catch three first look images below: