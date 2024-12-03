‘Bel-Air’ to End With Season 4 at Peacock

“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s reimagining of the ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has been renewed for a fourth and final season at the streamer.

The series, which is set in modern-day Los Angeles, follows young Will in a new, dramatic take on his complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

“Bel-Air” stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The series has also featured an array of notable guest stars across seasons, including original “Fresh Prince” cast members Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Other guests have included Bianca Belair, Bill Bellamy, Justin Cornwell, Andra Day, Melissa DeSousa, Nicholas Duvernay, Dulé Hill, Anna Maria Horsford, April Parker Jones, Melanie Liburd, Jazlyn Martin, Vic Mensa, DK Metcalf, Saweetie, Alycia Pascual-Peña, David Ramsey, Karrueche Tran, Joivan Wade and Marlon Wayans.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

Showrunner and writer Carla Banks Waddles serves as an executive producer alongside Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, and Andy and Susan Borowitz.

“Bel-Air” is the latest original series renewal for Peacock, joining a roster that includes “Poker Face,” “Ted,” “The Traitors,” “Twisted Metal” and more. Its upcoming slate further includes “Laid” and “Lockerbie: A Search for Truth,” along with the recently released Season 2 of “Based On a True Story.”