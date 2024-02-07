‘The Traitors’ Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock

Peacock’s Emmy-winning reality series “The Traitors” has been renewed for Season 3.

The series, which is the platform’s most watched unscripted original of all time, brings together the witty humor of host Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celebrity-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands.

Contestants work together on a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the group, dubbed the Faithful, are traitors whose goal is to eliminate them one by one. If the Faithful contestants banish all the traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if any of the traitors make it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The show’s second season, which premiered Jan. 12, is currently midseason with new episodes streaming each Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 2’s star-studded cast includes Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (“Love Island USA”), Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (“The Challenge”), Dan Gheesling (“Big Brother”), former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (“Love Island UK”), Janelle Pierzina (“Big Brother”), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (“The Challenge”), former speaker of the UK House of Commons John Bercow, Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kevin Kreider (“Bling Empire”), Larsa Pippen (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), fashion entrepreneur Marcus Jordan, Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (“Shahs of Sunset)”, Parvati Shallow (“Survivor”), Peppermint (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Peter Weber (“The Bachelor”), Phaedra Parks (“Married to Medicine”), Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Survivor”), Shereé Whitfield (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Tamra Judge (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”), and Trishelle Cannatella (“The Challenge”).

“The Traitors” is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess. Cumming serves as a producer alongside Studio Lambert. The series is created by IDTV, an All3Media company, and further developed with the RTL Creative Unit.