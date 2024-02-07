Demi Moore to Star in Taylor Sheridan Series ‘Landman’ Opposite Billy Bob Thornton

Production is underway on the Paramount+ drama from the “Yellowstone” creator

Demi Moore is set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s newest series “Landman.”

Joining the cast as a series regular, Moore will play Cami, the wife of one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris, as she stars opposite Billy Bob Thornton.

In addition to Thornton, Moore joins previously announced cast members Ali Larter (“The Last Victim”), Michelle Randolph (“1923”), Jacob Lofland (“Joker 2”), Kayla Wallace (“When Calls the Heart”), James Jordan (“Yellowstone”), Mark Collie (“Nashville”) and Paulina Chávez (“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”). 

Moore’s casting follows Tuesday’s news that production on the Paramount+ series is underway in and around Fort Worth, Texas.

“Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent,” Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of ‘Landman,’ our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan.”

“Landman” follows Moore’s recent role in Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” and expands her TV roles after appearing in “Empire,” “Animals” and “Brave New World.”

Based on the buzzy podcast “Boomtown,” the West Texas-set series is billed as a “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs” and an “upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” according to the official logline.

Hailing from MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, “Landman” is cocreated by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Sheridan and Wallace executive produce the series alongside EPs David C. Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari​, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch EP for Imperative Development LLC while J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt executive produce for Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

“Landman” joins Sheridan’s exisiting slate of projects on Paramount+, which include “1923,” “1883,” Special Ops: Lioness,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”  

Moore is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and The Lede Company.

