CBS will continue airing Paramount Network “Yellowstone” as the network debuts the third season.

After growing a significant following for the Kevin Costner-led series, CBS will air the first three episodes of Season 3 season beginning Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Several episodes of the third season will continue airing Sundays in January, before the Season 3 finale premieres Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m.

The third installment of “Yellowstone” will pick up after CBS aired the entirety of Season 2 on Sundays beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29, a week after the network aired the Season 1 finale of the Western drama.

Broadcasting the first season of “Yellowstone” made a ratings splash for CBS starting with its series premiere on the network on Sept. 17 that drew in 6.83 million viewers and scored a 0.67 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen figures.

Since then, “Yellowstone” has averaged 5.04 million viewers per episode, and has garnered nearly 33 million unique viewers as it aired Sundays on CBS, per Nielsen.

Hailing from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” centers on the Dutton family, which controls the larges cattle ranch in the United States. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and vicious business rivalries,” according to the official logline.

See below for the full schedule for “Yellowstone” Season 3:

Sunday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. – 301 – “You’re the Indian Now”

9:00-10:00 p.m. – 302 – “Freight Trains and Monsters”

10:00-11:00 p.m. – 303 – “An Acceptable Surrender”

Sunday, Jan. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. – 304 – “Going Back to Cali”

9:00-10:00 p.m. – 305 – “Cowboys and Dreamers”

10:00-11:00 p.m. – 306 – “All for Nothing”

Sunday, Jan. 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. – 307 – “The Beating”

9:00-10:00 p.m. – 308 – “I Killed a Man Today”

Monday, Jan. 29