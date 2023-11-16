“Yellowstone” is gearing up to head back to the Dutton Ranch for the Paramount Network drama’s final episodes.

Production for the second half of “Yellowstone” Season 5 is expected to resume in late spring 2024, an individual with knowledge of production told TheWrap. Writing on the final episodes of the Kevin Costner-led series resumed shortly after the end of the writers’ strike, as the production team lays the groundwork to return to filming in the coming months, including nailing down filming locations and key staffing.

Earlier this month, Paramount Network announced that the second half of the fifth installment of “Yellowstone” was slated to premiere in November 2024, after the first half of the season kicked off in November 2022 and concluded in January. While the second half of the season was initially aiming for a fall 2023 release, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and other hurdles delayed production.

As the industry gets back up and running following the Hollywood double strikes, “Mayor of Kingstown” is expected to be the first of Taylor Sheridan’s shows to resume production, according to the insider, given that writing for the first half of the third season was completed ahead of the WGA strike. Writing for the remainder of the season picked up following the conclusion of the writers’ strike in late September, as did writing for the final episodes of “Yellowstone.”

Like dozens of other productions pushed due to the work stoppage, “Yellowstone” producers had prepared several back-to-work scenarios depending on the timing of labor dispute’s resolution.

The network announced in May that “Yellowstone” would end after Season 5. The news came amid reports of tension between Costner and the show, as production conflicts arose between “Yellowstone” and Costner’s new Western “Horizon,” which led Costner to reluctantly exit the film.

While “Yellowstone” will conclude after its upcoming installment, Paramount Network has ordered two additional spin-off series, titled “1944” and “2024,” which will add to the existing “Yellowstone” spin-offs “1923” and “1883.”