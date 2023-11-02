“Yellowstone” will come to an end in a year, as Paramount Network has set a November 2024 premiere date for the final episodes of Season 5 that will mark the conclusion of the blockbuster Taylor Sheridan series.

But what is dead may never die — Paramount Network also ordered up two additional spin-offs, “1944” and “2024.” Plot details are under wraps, but the latter spin-off could very well be the new “Yellowstone” series in the works that may star Matthew McConaughey.

All “Yellowstone” series are produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

The fifth and final season of “Yellowstone” was originally scheduled to air this year, but production schedules were shifted due to the strikes and other hurdles. The first half of the season started airing in November 2022 and concluded in January, and by that point the second half of the season was aiming to air in the fall of 2023.

Paramount announced in May that the mainline “Yellowstone” franchise would conclude with Season 5, which came as reports of friction between star Kevin Costner and the production had been bubbling up due to conflicts between “Yellowstone” and the production of Costner’s new Western “Horizon,” which he directed. In order to shoot the new episodes of “Yellowstone” for the first half of Season 5, Costner had to leave the “Horizon” production, which he was reluctant to do, sources close to the production told TheWrap.

“Within five years, we grew ‘Yellowstone’ from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement on Thursday.

“On the heels of ‘1883’ and ‘1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, ‘1944’ and ‘2024,’ will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Paramount successfully launched two other spin-offs, “1883” in 2021 and “1923” in 2022. “1923” is returning for a second season, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren back in the saddle.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan & John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay and Christina Voros.