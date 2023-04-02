In the latest move in the ongoing behind-the-scene “Yellowstone” drama, Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan and other main cast members of the popular Paramount Network series skipped their planned PaleyFest appearance in a last-minute switch up, upsetting fans in attendance.

Press and eager fans awaited for the cast’s arrival at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Saturday evening, which was said to include Costner, Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver, alongside executive producer David Glasser and additional guests not named at the time of the panel’s announcement. Instead, the lineup was swapped to include four cast members, Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri, as well as President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios Keith Cox.

While media received an updated tip sheet with the four actors for the red carpet, the panel lineup went unchanged on the PaleyFest website, shocking many attendees.

Representations for PaleyFest and Paramount did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Costner and Sheridan’s absence comes amid uncertainty about the future of the beloved drama following reporting that Costner’s time on “Yellowstone” could be coming to an end as the franchise, which currently includes spinoffs “1883,” “1923” and the unaired “6666,” eyes a new extension starring Matthew McConaughey.

When the report circulated in February, a Paramount spokesperson told TheWrap that there was no news to report and issued the following statement: “Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

During the panel Cox referred to Costner as “our star, the face of our show and the executive producer,” according to Deadline, saying “we are very confident he will continue with the show.” Cox also noted that production for the series will resume “soon.”