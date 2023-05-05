“Yellowstone” is coming to an end, but the world will live on. The series will wrap on Paramount Network with its fifth season, set to air in November, and will be succeeded by a new sequel series.

The new series will air on Paramount and stream on Paramount+ in December, and Matthew McConaughey remains in talks to star in that show.

“’Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.

The news of the main “Yellowstone” series concluding comes as reports of friction between star Kevin Costner and the production have been bubbling up over the last few months due to conflicts between “Yellowstone” and the production of Costner’s new Western “Horizon,” which he’s directing. In order to shoot the new episodes of “Yellowstone” for the first half of Season 5, Costner had to leave the “Horizon” production, which he was reluctant to do, sources close to the production told TheWrap.

The first half of “Yellowstone” Season 5 completed production and aired, but the second half of the season has yet to start filming. It’s unclear when production will begin, but Paramount announced a November debut date on Friday.

A key aspect of this new sequel series is that it will stream exclusively on Paramount+. A mounting headache for Paramount as “Yellowstone” became a phenomenon is that the series streams exclusively on Peacock, due to the fact that it was licensed to Peacock before Paramount+ had launched. Now, new episodes of this “Yellowstone” sequel series will be streaming on Paramount+, just like Sheridan’s other “Yellowstone” shows like “1883” and “1923.”

The franchise continues beyond this sequel series as a second season of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-fronted “1923” is in the works, and there’s a Bass Reeves series coming as well. That’s in addition to a new series called “6666” also in development from Sheridan.

So while “Yellowstone” may be coming to an end, the “Yellowstone” universe is very much alive and well.