CBS’ ‘Yellowstone’ Ratings Boom Sets the Scene to Leverage Shows Across Streamers, Networks

52% of viewers had never seen the Taylor Sheridan hit before its broadcast premiere on Sept. 17, Paramount Global data showed

CBS has a brand new hit on its hands with the broadcast run this fall of Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone.” Nearly 22 million viewers tuned in to at least one episode of the Taylor Sheridan drama. Paired with Paramount Global’s cross-network promotions, the show’s ratings success could be a blueprint for legacy media companies looking to leverage hit shows across both linear and streaming platforms.

It wasn’t some genius strategy. The broadcast network’s decision to air the series — which first premiered on the cable channel Paramount Network in 2018 — was prompted by this summer’s Hollywood double strikes, which halted production of scripted shows and left broadcasters scrambling to fill their fall schedules.

    I find it kinda funny that the elephant in the room is how TV still gets viewership in the tens of millions but Streaming platforms call 2.3 million viewers a “big success…”
    Face it, the move to Streaming has been ham-fisted and rushed- trying to remove all accountability associated with how shows measure with audiences while also trying to shut down Television as a media outlet…
    The streamers, networks and ALL their Accountants and Boards of Directors deserve all the turmoil they’ve created on the Entertainment Industry.
    It’s all on them.

