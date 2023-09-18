‘Yellowstone’ CBS Premiere Scores 6.56 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

The CBS premiere of the Paramount Network hit “Yellowstone” drew in 6.56 million viewers, making it the most-watched entertainment program of the week, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day fast national figures.

As viewers tuned in to the Taylor Sheridan-created series on Sunday evening, which ran from approximately 8:50 to 10:49 p.m., the “Yellowstone” debut also averaged a 0.9 rating among adults 25-54. The premiere also scored the largest audience for a scripted series since the “NCIS” series finale in May.

While the early data does not include out-of-home viewing, CBS estimates the premiere will accumulate to a viewership of 6.82 million viewers and a rating of 1.0 in the demo when out-of-home viewing figures are included. This article will be updated when the final numbers come in.

The CBS premiere was also up 132% in total viewers when compared to the drama’s Season 1 premiere on Paramount Network, which debuted to an audience of 2.83 million viewers in 2018.

Viewership for the series on CBS also significantly exceeded internal estimates for the premiere, according to an individual with knowledge, with additional viewing growth expected due to limited prior viewership of “Yellowstone” among CBS audiences.

The “Yellowstone” debut followed the season premiere of “60 Minutes” on CBS, which averaged 11.37 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 25-54 during its 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. airing, according to Nielsen fast national figures, which also exclude out-of-home viewing, making it the most-watched non-sports program of the night. CBS estimates that once out-of-home viewing is included, the “60 Minutes” premiere will average 12 million viewers and 2.5 rating among adults 25-54.

When compared to viewership for last year’s Sept. 18 premiere of “60 Minutes,” which also excludes out-of-home viewing, this Sunday’s premiere was up 19% in total viewers, and up 3% among adults 25-54.

After the premiere of “Yellowstone,” the Sunday episode of “Big Brother” on CBS scored 2.66 million viewers and drew in a 0.7 rating among adults 25-54.