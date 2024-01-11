‘Julia’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Max

“Julia” won’t be returning for a third season at Max.

The Julia Child-inspired series has been canceled by the streaming service less than a month after its second installment aired its finale on Dec. 21.

“We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up ‘Julia,’” a Max spokesperson said in a statement. “Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child.”

Created by Goldfarb, who also wrote the pilot, and showrun by Keyser, Lancashire stars as the famed chef, author and TV personality. The cast for the series is rounded out by David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”), Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary”), Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s “Bernhardt/Hamlet”), Fran Kranz (“Homecoming”) and Fiona Glascott (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”).

The official logline is as follows: “Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”

Produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, Goldfarb and Keyser served as executive producers alongside creator 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff, Kimberly Carver and Charles McDougall.

The show’s axing comes on the heels of the cancellation of David Jenkins-created Max original “Our Flag Means Death,” which aired its Season 2 finale on Oct. 26. Max’s current scripted TV slate includes Chuck Lorre’s “Bookie,” which was recently renewed for Season 2, “Hacks,” which is set to return this spring, and “Sex Lives of College Girls,” among others.