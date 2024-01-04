‘Hacks’ Returns to Max for Season 3 This Spring

“Hacks” is officially returning to Max this spring.

The Emmy-winning comedy announced its return on social media. An exact date for Season 3’s premiere will be revealed at a later date. It will mark the show’s return after more than a year off the air, due to delays related star Jean Smart’s health and the Hollywood strikes.

The series announced its return along with an image of Smart’s Deborah Vance in a glittery pair of gold pants and striking heels and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava Daniels in her signature Doc Martens.

Steppin’ on out. Hacks returns this spring on Max. pic.twitter.com/etkeJDiaTL — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 4, 2024

“Hacks” earned a renewal shortly after the Season 2 finale debuted in June 2022. The series follows the evolving relationship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Vance (Smart) and her young writer Ava (Einbinder). It’s earned critical praise throughout its run, including four Emmys (which two went to Smart in the lead actress in a comedy series category).

Smart opened up about undergoing a heart procedure back in February 2023, with insiders telling TheWrap that production had been paused for several departments while the star recovered.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” a spokesperson for HBO told TheWrap.

Production faced further delays after the onset of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes halted filming across the board for months in 2023.

“Hacks” hails from creators and co-showrunners by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Michael Schur (“The Good Place”) via Fremulon, David Miner (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett (“Veep”). The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first two seasons of “Hacks” are streaming now on Max.