Jean Smart revealed she is recovering from a heart procedure, urging fans to “listen to your body and talk to your doctor.”

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” the “Hacks” actress wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate.”

As the “Hacks” actress recovers from the successful operation, production for the third season of the comedy drama series has been paused for some departments, according to an individual with knowledge of the show’s production.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” a spokesperson for HBO told TheWrap.

Smart ended her message to her fans by urging them to take care of themselves and look out for potential indicators of health issues, saying “Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor- I’m very glad I did!”

In “Hacks,” Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a stand-up comedy legend who employs a young comedy writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to help her revitalize her act in order to keep her spot at the Palmetto Casino. As Deborah reluctantly takes notes from Ava, Ava, in turn, repairs her arrogant reputation and the pair form a tight-knit and humorous bond.

After its second season premiered in May 2022, Season 3 of “Hacks” is currently in production.