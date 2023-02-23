Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years in California Prison for Rape of Italian Model

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years on Thursday for the 2013 sexual assault and rape of an Italian model at a Beverly Hills hotel room, a term that will likely await him while he serves an existing 23-year sentence in New York.

Weinstein was convicted by a Los Angeles jury in December of rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation. The accuser, known in court as Jane Doe 1, said she briefly met Weinstein at an Italia Film Fest event that evening – then was surprised when he showed up at her room, unannounced, before barging in and assaulting her.

Jane Doe 1 was one of several witnesses who took the stand, but the only whose testimony led to a conviction. The jury was deadlocked on three other charges, including those brought on behalf of Jennifer Siebel Newsom; and the panel acquitted Weinstein of one other charge.

Weinstein has won the right to appeal his New York sentence, which the 70-year-old began serving in 2020. The California court is not likely to allow him to serve his sentences concurrently, which means the clock won’t start running on the sentence meted Thursday until his New York time is served.

Weinstein was sitting in a wheelchair, wearing gray Los Angeles County jail attire before a packed courtroom.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson opened the morning proceedings by continuing to argue, as he had in past hearings, that exculpatory messages between Jane Doe 1 and Weinstein should have been allowed as evidence. Jurors “got sucked into the lies told by Jane Doe 1, because they didn’t get the whole story. The truth was very literally hidden from them,” he said.

After hearing the prosecution’s side, Judge Lisa Lench chose to proceed with sentencing.

After denying the defense’s motion for a new trial, Jane Doe 1 gave her impact statement.

“Ten years later, the effects of this rape are still raw and difficult to discuss. I have been carrying this weight, this trauma. This irrational belief that it was my fault,” she said, beginning to tear up. “His selfish, disgusting actions have greatly impacted my life.”

She said before the attack, she was a “very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God … I thought I did something wrong because he chose me that night. I thought I did something wrong for him to do that to me. I soon became invisible to myself and to the world. I lost my identity. I was heartbroken, empty and alone. My rapist did that to me.”

She concluded by saying: “I will be forever grateful to the jury who found the defendant guilty of rape. By coming forward, I raised my voice. To all those people who feel ashamed, who blame themselves … I’m no longer invisible.”

Mark Werksman, Weinstein’s main defense lawyer, then argued for each of the three charges to be sentenced at three years apiece, to be served concurrently. “He’s a 70-year-old man in bad health,” Werksman said, citing several issues including four lost teeth while in L.A. County jail.

Werksman also appealed to Lench on character grounds: “Mr. Weinstein did a lot of good for a lot of people in a 50 year career. … He produced hundreds of films that were a joy to millions of people. … He was a man that many famous movie stars would thank in their Oscar speeches. … He lived a full, rich and productive life that included being a father five children. … He gave generously to charities and political causes. … I ask your honor to sentence that man. … Please do not sentence the man who has become a caricature because of the #MeToo movement.”

Weinstein himself also addressed the court:

“I maintain that I’m innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn’t know me. This is about money. … This is a made up story. Jane Doe 1 is an actress. She can turn the tears on. Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case. … I beg your mercy.”

Lench was unmoved.

“These are not easy decisions to make, but this is my decision,” she said. Then she read it: For the first count, eight years; for the second count, six years, for the third count, two years – all to be served consecutively.