Lisa Pekar Harvey Weinstein

After 22 years, writer and producer Lisa Pekar is coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein (Chris Smith, TheWrap/Courtesy of Lisa Pekar)

Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Me, Too (Exclusive Guest Blog)

by | January 25, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Writer, producer and former actress Lisa Pekar breaks her silence to recount an assault in 2001, joining dozens of women who have accused the convicted mogul

Editors Note: In the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial for rape, another woman has stepped forward alleging the media mogul sexually assaulted her 22 years ago.

A ballerina and a model, Lisa Pekar moved to Los Angeles from Milwaukee in September 2000 to pursue her Hollywood dreams as a writer and possibly an actress.

Become a member to read more.

Lisa Pekar

Lisa Pekar is a writer and producer. In her teens, she was a professional ballet dancer for the Milwaukee Ballet Academy and a local model. After an injury ended her ballet career, Pekar began acting and transitioned into filmmaking under the mentorship of director F. Gary Gray. She has since written and produced several projects.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

elon musk twitter

Twitter Is Actually Bringing Back Advertisers, New Data Show
Zach-Shallcross-Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Gives a Monday Primetime Rose to ABC
Robots reading text

Why the AI Ethics War Will Make the Content Moderation Fight Seem Tame | PRO Insight

Best Picture Oscar Nominees Are Split Between the Box Office Haves and Have-Nots
scream-6-ghostface

The Horror! Demand for Slashers and Thrillers Jumped in 2022 | Charts
robot-chewing-money-dall-e

ChatGPT Is Copying Human Creativity on a Huge Scale – But How Do Artists Get Paid? | PRO Insight
Taylor Sheridan (Getty Images)

How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows Compares to Other Top Producers | Charts
sundance-2023-festival

Letter From Sundance: A Crisis for Independent Film – Lots of Content, Not Enough Distribution
The_Hatchet_Wielding_Hitchhiker_00_03_41_07

Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ Rides to Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Chart

The 2nd Coming of MoviePass: CEO Says It Can Help Struggling Theaters – If They’ll Let It
the last of us hbo

Will ‘The Last of Us’ Reignite the Apocalyptic Series Genre? | Charts