Deborah Vance has no interest in slowing down and neither does “Hacks.” HBO Max has renewed the award-winning comedy for Season 3 following the side-splitting yet tear-jerking season 2 finale earlier this month.

“We congratulate ‘Hacks’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said. “We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

Season 1 of the dramedy, which premiered last year and follows the evolving relationship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), earned three Emmy wins as one of HBO Max’s first breakout originals. The recently concluded sophomore follow-up garnered a similar wave of critical praise.

While HBO Max did not release specific viewership numbers, it did note that Season 2’s debut marked a new daily high for the series, 125% above its series debut last year. The Season 2 finale set up exciting yet challenging new adventures for our lead characters in future episodes.

“The first two seasons of ‘Hacks’ — expertly crafted by Lucia [Aniello], Paul [W. Downs], and Jen [Statsky] — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said. “We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.”

“Hacks” is created and showrun by Downs, Aniello, and Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Michael Schur (“The Good Place”) via Fremulon, David Miner (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett (“Veep”). The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.