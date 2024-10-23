‘Virgin River’ Snags Early Season 7 Renewal

Virgin River” will return for Season 7. Netflix has renewed the series for another season — and quite early, with the announcement landing two months ahead of the Season 6 premiere. Patrick Sean Smith will return as showrunner for the 10-episode seventh season, after joining the series with Season 5.

The renewal makes “Virgin River” one of Netflix’s longest-running original series, alongside titles like “Grace & Frankie” (seven seasons), “Orange Is the New Black” (seven seasons), “Elite” (eight seasons) and “Big Mouth” (ending with Season 8). But the renewal doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling 21-book series, “Virgin River” is also a huge hit for the streamer, appearing in the Global Top 10 English TV list for 25 weeks since Netflix launched the Top 10 lists in 2021. Season 5, which was given a two-part release in 2023, reached the Top 10 in 77 countries.

The romantic drama launched in 2019 and followed nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) to the fictional title town, Virgin River, a remote California town where she meets her beloved Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and works through the grief of the life she left behind in Los Angeles.

Season 6 premieres on Dec. 19 and promises wedding bells for Mel and Jack, at last, but not without some signature “Virgin River” drama. “We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner,” Smith told Netflix’s Tudum, which noted there’s “more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple.”

Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Robyn Carr, Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith and Jennifer Monroe are executive producers. Ian Hay, Thomas Ian Griffith, Mary Page Keller and Jackson Sinder are co-executive producers.

