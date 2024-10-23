‘Hot Frosty’ Trailer: Lacey Chabert Falls in Love With a Literal Snowman in Netflix Christmas Movie

Thumpety, thump, thump, Frosty returns like you’ve never seen him before in the new Netflix original “Hot Frosty.”

Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Dustin Milligan (“Schitt’s Creek”) teased their unlikely romance in the first trailer for their Netflix holiday movie Wednesday.

Two years after the loss of her husband, Kathy (Chabert) struggles to enjoy the holiday season. But with the help of a magical scarf, she brings a handsome snowman to life. His innocence and wonder teach her to fall in love again just in time for the holiday season.

The real life Frosty named Jack (Milligan) streaks through the park and steals some clothes before bumping into love interest Kathy. Craig Robinson puts Jack on the hot seat in the sheriff’s office before Katy saves him from melting away.

Chabert is no stranger to the holiday rom-com genre, starring in over 30 Hallmark Channel movies. The Queen of Christmas will make her Netflix original debut with “Hot Frosty” Nov. 13.

Watch the trailer here:

Chrishell Stause, Joe Lo Truglio, Sherry Miller, Katy Mixon Greer, Lauren Holly, Dan Lett and Matthew Stefiuk join Chabert and Milligan to round out the cast of the Netflix original.

Aren and Jonas Prupas executive produced “Hot Frosty,” while Jerry Ciccoritti directed and Russell Hainline wrote the film.

“Hot Frosty” is one of five on Netflix’s slate of originals this holiday season. The streamer has already released a trailer for “Meet Me Next Christmas,” but more are on the way this week with Chad Michael Murray’s “The Merry Gentleman” and Lindsay Lohan’s “Our Little Secret.”

Lohan even made a surprise appearance at the end of the “Hot Frosty” trailer.

“That is so funny. That looks just like a girl I went to high school with,” Chabert said to Milligan as her former co-star flashed on the TV screen for a meta “Mean Girls” moment.

Lohan will star in her third Christmas movie with Netflix this Thanksgiving with a new trailer for the film coming out Friday.

“Hot Frosty” will be available to stream on Netflix Nov. 13.