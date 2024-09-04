Animated ‘Twilight’ TV Show ‘Midnight Sun’ Lands Series Order at Netflix

“Midnight Sun,” the new animated “Twilight” series based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel of the same name, has landed at Netflix.

The streamer has granted a straight-to-series order for the animated show, which has officially begun development, Netflix announced Wednesday. The project, which hails from Lionsgate Television, is described as a “retelling of ‘Twilight’ from the perspective of Edward Cullen.”

The news comes months after Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns confirmed the company would be shopping around the series during a Morgan Stanley media conference in March, saying, “I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.”

The series was first reported to be in development at Lionsgate TV in April 2023, with Meyer’s involvement expected.

Meyer will executive produce alongside Meghan Hibbett for Fickle Fish Films, while additional EPs include Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for Picturestart. Emily Wissink will oversee the series for Picturestart.

Sinead Daly (“Tell Me Lies,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” “Raised by Wolves,” “The Get Down”) has been named as the series’ writer and executive producer. No information related to voice casting has been made available.

Meyer’s “Twilight” saga was brought to screen most notably in the “Twilight” films, led by Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. “Twilight,” which was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, premiered in 2008, followed by “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” in 2009, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” in 2010 and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” debuting in two parts across 2011 and ’12.

She published “Midnight Sun” in 2020 as a companion novel to 2005’s “Twilight,” telling the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s meeting through Edward’s eyes, instead of Bella serving as the usual narrator.