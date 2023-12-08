‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Good Trouble’ Scrapped at Freeform

Freeform favorites “Good Trouble” and “Cruel Summer” won’t return for additional seasons at the network.

The news comes months after the Jessica Biel-produced anthology mystery series “Cruel Summer” wrapped up its second installment this summer, and ahead of “Good Trouble” releasing the second half of its fifth season in January.

Amid the cancellation, “The Fosters” spin-off show will get the opportunity to film additional scenes to wrap up the show with a supersized series finale, according to an individual with knowledge of production plans.

The cancellations come as a biting blow to the network, which canceled freshman animated adult comedy “Praise Petey” after its first season debuted this summer, and will also say goodbye to “Black-ish” spin-off “Grown-ish” with the second half of its sixth and final season airing in the new year.

“Cruel Summer,” which aired its first season in April 2021, centered on the twisted relationship between two teenage girls (played by Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt) as one disappears without a trace. Leaving off on an unsettling resolution to Season 1, the series returned for a second installment in summer 2023 with new heroines while maintaining the series’ hallmark of telling the saga through three different semi-distant timelines.

Season 2 starred Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood as best friends Megan and Isabella, whose ride-or-die bond is disrupted by a tragedy involving their friend and romantic interest Luke (Griffin Gluck).

First centering on “The Fosters” characters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), “Good Trouble” introduced a slew of new characters residing in a Los Angeles communal living building called the Coterie, including Zuri Adele, Tommy Martinez, Priscilla Quintana, Sherry Cola, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence. Throughout its five-season run, the series has been applauded for its inclusion of diverse characters and storylines, as it tackles issues surrounding sexuality, trans parenting and homelessness, among others.