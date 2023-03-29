“Grown-ish” will end with Season 6, Freeform announced Wednesday.

The sixth and final season is set for a two-part release, with the first half of Season 6 premiering this summer and the second half airing in 2024. Season 6 guest stars are slated to include Lil Yachty Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals.

Centering on “Black-ish” favorites Andre Johnson Jr., also known as “Junior,” (Marcus Scribner) and Zoey (Yara Shahidi), the fifth season follows Junior as he makes a name for himself on campus and overcomes Zoey’s overshadowing presence, marked by an emotional passing-of-the-baton episode.

In addition to Shahidi and Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins star in “grown-ish.”

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

Shahidi broke the announcement in a YouTube video.

Hailing from ABC Signature, executive producers for the series include Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. Craig Doyle serves as showrunner for Season 6.

“Grown-ish” is now streaming on Hulu.