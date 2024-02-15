The upcoming fourth season of Paramount+’s “Evil,” which is slated to premiere in May, will be its last.

The psychological mystery, which examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion, stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

The streamer has ordered four bonus episodes of the series to wrap up the show, which will begin production soon in New York City.

“We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end ‘Evil’ in the world in style,” co-creators, showrunners and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. “We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast ‘Evil.’ See you in May.”

We’re all super sad @paramountplus has decided season 4 is our last. @netflix u up? Care to snatch up the goods?? https://t.co/DykQbQE9ga — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) February 15, 2024

In a X post following the cancellation announcement, Herbers wrote: “We’re all super sad @paramountplus has decided season 4 is our last.@Netflix u up? Care to snatch the goods?”

“Evil” is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. In addition to Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and ‘Evil’ is no exception,” CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a statement. “We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of ‘Evil.’”

Check out a teaser trailer for the final season in the video above.