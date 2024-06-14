‘Power Book IV: Force’ to End With Season 3 on Starz

“Power Book IV: Force” won’t return for a fourth season.

The Starz series, which centers on Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan, is set to end with its third and final season, the network announced Thursday. “Power Book IV: Force” showrunner and EP Gary Lennon has already written the show’s final installment, according to an individual with knowledge, and it is currently in production in Chicago.

While “Power Book IV: Force” is coming to a conclusion, the “Power” franchise will continue to expand as Lennon is currently developing another offshoot. Lennon and Lionsgate Television recently extended their creative partnership in a new deal, under which Lennon will work with Lionsgate and Starz on development opportunities to expand the “Power” universe.

“It is bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy’s journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade,” Lennon said in a statement. “Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint! Although this may be the end of the road for ‘Force,’ there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe.”

Sikora also shared the news on social media on Thursday, saying that as the team planned Season 3, “we saw that we were mapping out a complete story and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic journey and make this the final chapter of Tommy’s journey in Chicago.”

In addition to the new “Power” series in development, Starz will continue to expand the universe with a prequel series, subtitled “Origins,” which will center on the origin story of Ghost and Tommy. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” recently finished filming its fourth installment and has been renewed for Season 5.

Deadline first reported the news.