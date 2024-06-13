‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“House of the Dragon” will return for a third chapter.

The “Game of Thrones” spin-off series was renewed for a third season by HBO, the network announced Thursday, just days before the premiere of “HOTD” Season 2.

Based on “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” book series, “House of the Dragon” takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and focuses on House Targaryen. Its inaugural season debuted in August 2022, and introduced heroines Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who were first played in their younger versions by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively, before Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles halfway through Season 1.

In addition to D’Arcy and Cooke, Season 2 is led by Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall.

Season 2, which debuts Sunday, June 16, picks up with Westeros on the brink of a civil war as Rhaenyra battles for her rightful seat at the Iron Throne against Alicent’s son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Additional cast members for Season 2 include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.

Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who also serves as showrunner, “House of the Dragon” is executive produced by Martin, Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

“George, Ryan and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of ‘House of the Dragon,’” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular Season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3.”

The first season of “House of the Dragon” scored eight Emmy nominations, including a 2023 nod for Outstanding Drama Series, and won an Emmy award for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.