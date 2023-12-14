‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to End With Season 12 – Yes, Really!

Larry David and HBO are saying goodbye to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” after Season 12 — yes, really!

The comedy series starring and created by David will return for its 12th and final season on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and episodes will stream on Max. New episodes of the 10-episode installment will premiere weekly on Sundays until the series finale on April 7.

The long-running series centers on the writer, producer and comedian’s fictionalized and exaggerated life, as the show “continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events,” according to David. The series has been applauded for its embrace of improv comedy as “Curb” is shot without a script, and cast members are instead given scene outlines.

The comedy’s impending ending has been previously hinted at — most recently by two “Curb” producers who shared “goodbye” sentiments on social media as they shot the 12th installment of the series in March, with writer and producer Jon Hayman writing in a now-deleted tweet the crew was “shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

David first launched “Curb” in 2000, and rolled out subsequent seasons consistently, before taking a break from the show after Season 8 launched in 2011. HBO expressed David was welcome to make more seasons of the show whenever he wanted to, and series returned for Season 9 six years later in 2017.

With David’s farewell to the series, fans will officially say goodbye to “Curb” as it premieres in the spring.

“As ‘Curb’ comes to an end, I will now habe the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” Larry David said in a statement. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Over the course of its 12-season run, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has received 51 Primetime Emmy Nominations, including 10 for Best Comedy Series, and has scored two wins for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series in 2003 and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series in 2012.

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” HBO and Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said in a statement. “Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer executive produce alongside David, with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serving as co-executive producers.