Alan Dershowitz, former lawyer to Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, went on the record about a confrontation with Larry David that ended with the latter calling the former “disgusting.”

Dershowitz said he longer watches “Curb Your Enthusiasm” due to the fallout. “Because I know that the Larry David that’s in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is not a fictional character,” Dershowitz explained. “That’s the real Larry David.”

In an interview with the New Yorker published Tuesday, the Harvard law professor discussed the incident with his former friend and pro bono client.

Last summer, Page Six reported that David “screamed” at Dershowitz in a Martha’s Vineyard convenience store over his ties to the Trump administration.

Dershowitz told the New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner that he was at lunch with another lawyer when David walked in to buy some groceries.

When he called out to say hello, said Dershowitz, David simply turned and began walking away.

“‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?'” Dershowitz recalled saying. “He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting.'” David then accused him of patting Trump’s CIA director on the back, which he did during a celebration at the White House.

“Here’s the story. It was the Abraham Accords, or the movement toward peace in Israel under the Trump administration, which I played a central role in,” Dershowitz said, noting that he played “not a central role,” but “an important role in that. I helped.”

Dershowitz said he was present at the White House party celebrating the Accords “because it was the day after I made my speech in the Senate, so I was invited to come. They assigned seats. They sat me right in back of Mike Pompeo, who had been my former student at Harvard Law School. Trump made a very bad joke, and people laughed. I didn’t laugh. [He did.] I thought it was a bad joke. My wife laughed. I didn’t laugh. I patted him on the back, and I said, ‘Mike, this, too, will pass. You’ll be remembered for what you did in the Middle East.’ That was it. That was the entire encounter.”

Returning to the Martha’s Vineyard run-in, Dershowitz repeated that David called him digusting, “and he said he could never talk to me.”

“Suddenly, just because of that and because, obviously, my defense of Trump, that has happened,” he added, recalling that they used to exercise and have dinner together. David did not provide comment to the New Yorker.