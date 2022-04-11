Larry David Will Return for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12

HBO has long said that the network will make more “Curb Your Enthusiasm” whenever Larry David wants, and it appears he wants some more.

Rich Eisen, who hosted an Emmys FYC panel for “Curb” over the weekend in Los Angeles said he asked David if there will be another season.

“He said yes,” Eisen shared on Twitter Sunday.

So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question:



Will there be another season of Curb?



He said yes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 11, 2022

That means at some point in the future, there will be a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12.

Season 11, which featured guest stars including Seth Rogen and Bill Hader, premiered in October 2021.

The very first season of the show premiered in 2000, but David has taken years-long breaks inbetween seasons. The longest happened between Seasons 8 and 9, with 8 airing in 2011, and 9 premiering in 2017.

"Seinfeld" co-creator David plays over-the-top version of himself in a fictionalized depiction of his life. The show is shot without a script, with cast members only given scene outlines and improvising lines as they go.

“Curb” also stars Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) and Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”).