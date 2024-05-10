“The Conners” will come to an end after seven seasons and over 100 episodes at ABC. The farewell season will reportedly consist of six episodes (ABC declined to comment on episode count).

The series, which is a continuation of the sitcom “Roseanne,” stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky.

In addition to “The Conners” renewal, the network revealed that the Gina Rodriguez-led sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is not being moving forward for a third season.

The series, which is inspired by Alexandra Potter’s book “Confessions of a Forty-Something F–k Up,” follows Nell, an obituary writer for a local newspaper who experiences an ominous pattern when the subject of her articles appear as ghosts as she completes their stories. Created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the series hails from 20th Television, a division of Disney TV Studios. Rodriguez, Windsor and Johnson executive produce the series alongside EPs Dean Holland, Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The decisions comes after the show recently aired its Season 2 finale. “The Conners” will air their Season 6 finale on May 22.

Additionally, ABC previously renewed “Abbott Elementary” for Season 4, “9-1-1” for Season 8, “Grey’s Anatomy” for Season 21, “The Rookie” for Season 7, Will Trent for Season 3, and ordered “Doctor Odyssey” and “High Potential” to series.

It also renewed several unscripted series, including “American Idol” for Season 8, “The Bachelor” for Season 29, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” for Season 3, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” for Season 5, “Dancing with the Stars” for Season 33, “Shark Tank” for Season 6 and “What Would You Do?” for Season 17. The fate of “Bachelor in Paradise” remains unclear.

Pilots that still await an update on their fate include “Shifting Gears” and “Forgive & Forget.”