‘The Rookie’ Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

“The Rookie” will continue its run on ABC.

The drama series, which stars Nathan Fillion as the LAPD’s oldest rookie, was renewed for a seventh season, the network announced Monday. The show also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter.

Fillion also serves as an executive producer for “The Rookie” alongside Alexi Hawley, who created the show, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Brynn Malone, Bill Norcross and Jon Steinberg.

“The Rookie” debuted its sixth season to an audience of 11.92 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms after 35 days of viewing, according to Nielsen figures, marking a 14% uptick from its Season 5 average viewership and scoring the show’s most-watched episode in nearly six years. On ABC alone, the show drew 7.23 million viewers, marking its biggest live-plus-35-day viewing in over a year.

Lionsgate Television serves as the lead studio and international distributor of “The Rookie,” which is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The news follows recent renewals of ABC’s “9-1-1,” “Will Trent,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Abbott Elementary,” which scored an early Season 4 renewal in February. The fates of Gina Rodriguez-led “Not Dead Yet” and “Roseanne” spin-off series “The Conners” remain unknown.

In September 2022, “The Rookie” franchise debuted its first and only spin-off series “The Rookie: Feds,” which starred Niecy Nash-Betts as former guidance counselor Simone, who becomes the oldest rookie herself when she joins the FBI as an agent. The show, which was created by Hawley and Terence Paul Winter and also starred Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers, was canceled after just one season in November 2023.

“The Rookie” premieres Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu. 

