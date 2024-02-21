‘The Rookie’ Season 6 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

ABC’s hit procedural returns in February

Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan, a police officer in a bulletproof vest looking to the left of the frame
Nathan Fillion in "The Rookie" Season 6 (ABC)

The Rookie” Season 6 is here at last, putting the team back on the beat just in time to celebrate a landmark moment — the series’ 100th episode, which debuts on Feb. 27. Starring Nathan Fillion as the LAPD’s oldest rookie, John Nolan, who joins the force at the age of 40, “The Rookie” is based on a true story and has been airing on ABC since 2018.

It’s been an extra-long wait for Season 6 due to production delays during the WGA and SAG strikes, but Alexi Hawley’s hit procedural is finally back and ready to celebrate Nolan’s wedding for the 100th episode. Alongside Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan and Tru Valentino are all back for Season 6.

For everything you need to know about when and where to watch “The Rookie” Season 6, read on.

When does “The Rookie” Season 6 premiere?

“The Rookie” Season 6 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.

Season 6 Release Schedule:

ABC has revealed episode details for the first two episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

  • S.6 Ep.1: “Strike Back” – Feb. 20
  • S.5 Ep.2: “The Hammer” – Feb. 27 (100th Episode)

“The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey’s wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim’s relationship is put to the test.”

Where is “The Rookie” Season 6 streaming?

New episodes of “The Rookie” will be available to watch live on ABC.

Season 6 episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-5 are also streaming on Hulu.

Watch a Season 5 ending refresher

Watch the Season 6 trailer

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh has been on the film, TV and entertainment beat for over a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after nearly 10 years at Collider, where she built out the horror vertical and worked in a variety of roles from Content Strategy to Managing Editor. Haleigh also co-created “The Witching Hour” podcast, lent her horror…

