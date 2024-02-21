‘The Rookie’ Season 6 Cast and Character Guide

It’s been a long wait, but “The Rookie” Season 6 is finally here, ushering the long-running ABC procedural to its 100th episode. Naturally, any series that’s been on the air that long — especially one with such high stakes as “The Rookie” — is going to have some major cast shakeups over the years.

“The Rookie” premiered in 2018, starring Nathan Fillion as a small-town guy who becomes the oldest rookie on the Los Angeles Police Department force. In the years since, there have been many promotions, heartbreaking deaths and new rookies entering the fray.

So if you’re wondering who’s who on the LAPD team at the Mid-Wilshire Patrol Division, read on for all the details on “The Rookie” Season 6 cast.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in “The Rookie”

Nathan Fillion is no stranger to leading a TV show. The “Firefly” and “Castle” star plays the title rookie, John Nolan, who makes a life change and pursues his dreams to become a cop in his 40s, becoming the LAPD’s oldest rookie. In addition to his starring TV roles, Fillion is also a James Gunn regular, appearing in “Slither,” “Super,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Previous roles also include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” the “Firefly” sequel film “Serenity,” “Santa Clarita Diet” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen in “The Rookie”

A fellow rookie in John’s class, Lucy Chen has proven to be a determined and committed cop with a passion for justice, initially under the guidance of her training officer, Tim Bradford. Actress and singer O’Neil got her start as the Season 3 winner of “Canadian Idol” and has since starred in “Dark Matter” and appeared in “iZombie” and “Condor.”

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in “The Rookie” (ABC)

Strict, tough and demanding — that’s how we all got to know Tim Bradford as a training officer. But underneath his harsh demeanor, Bradford is supportive and dedicated, and a bit of a softie, as Chen got to know first hand. Winter’s previous credits include “Rosewood,” “The Mentalist,” “The Ugly Truth,” “Brothers & Sisters” and more than 400 episodes as Rex on “Days of Our Lives.”

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey in “The Rookie” (ABC)

Sergeant Wade Grey is a seasoned veteran of the force, who acts as a moral compass, a guiding light — and sometimes a tough, no-nonsense metaphorical smack across the head — to his team. Likewise, Jones is a veteran character actor with more than 100 credits, including “Event Horizon,” “Godzilla,” “Judging Amy,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Girlfriends,” “The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “American Horror Story,” “Narcos” and “Criminal Minds.”

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez in “The Rookie” (ABC)

Training officer-turned-detective, Alyssa Diaz is an ambitious and iron-willed member of the LAPD team. Alyssa is married to Wesley and they have two children, the second of whom, a baby girl, was born in the Season 5 finale. Lopez’s previous credits include “Ray Donovan,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Army Wives,” “Frequency” and the voice of Renee Montoya in the animated “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two” movie.

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers in “The Rookie” (ABC)

Former defense attorney who leveled up to assistant district attorney in Season 5, Wesley Evers is married to Detective Lopez, with whom he has two children. Ashmore is best known for playing Bobby Drake, aka Ice Man, in the “X-Men” films and, more recently, Lamplighter in “The Boys.” Previous credits also include “The Following,” “Frozen” (2010), “The Ruins” and “Animorphs.”

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper in “The Rookie” (ABC)

Nyla Harper is a former undercover detective who chose to return to patrol as a training officer despite a “golden ticket” that would allow her to go wherever she wanted in the force. She joined the Mid-Wilshire Division in Season 2, training Nolan and Aaron Thorsen before she moved back into her detective role in Season 5. Cox’s previous series include “Chicago Med,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Secrets and Lies” and “90210” (2009).

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune in “The Rookie” (ABC)

A firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department, Bailey entered the picture in Season 3 and is now set to marry Nolan after proposing to him in Season 5. Best known for starring in the first of the “Step Up” movies, Dewan’s credits also include “Take the Lead,” “Witches of East End,” “Super Girl,” “Superman & Lois,” “The Resident” and “American Horror Story.”

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen in “The Rookie”

Officer Aaron Thorsen comes from a privileged background as the child of two famous rappers. He joined Mid-Wilshire in Season 4 as a rookie, first trained by Nyla Harper and then John Nolan. Aaron was shot and critically wounded at the end of Season 5 when the team was attacked. Valentino’s most notable previous credits are dominated by voiceover work, including “Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” “Fast & Furious Spy Racers,” “Beavis & Butt-Head” and “Madagascar: A Little Wild.”

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez in “The Rookie” Season 6 (ABC)

A Los Angeles native who believes in intuition and superstition, Celina Juarez is a relatively new member of the team, assigned to Mid-Wilshire in Season 4 with John Nolan as her training officer. Chavez’s previous roles include “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Chicago P.D.,” “The Fosters” and “The OA.”

“The Rookie” Season 6 Guest Stars

Episode 1 – “Strike Back”

Kristian Bruun as “Mystery Man”

“The Rookie” Season 6 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes will then be available to stream a day later on Hulu.