‘Billy the Kid’ Renewed for 3rd and Final Season on MGM+

“Billy the Kid” will be returning to MGM+ for a third and final season in 2025. The renewal comes as Season 2 was among the platform’s top three most viewed original series in the history of the network.

Starring Tom Blyth (“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”), the Western drama centers around the titular 19th century outlaw. This upcoming eight-episode season will pick up in the aftermath of the Lincoln County War. Though the war is over, Billy and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) still have their own personal battle to fight as Garrett is determined to capture Billy, dead or alive. But instead of fleeing New Mexico with the love of his life Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), Billy’s unfinished business with Garrett convinces him to stay.

At the same time, Billy’s longtime frenemy Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber) decides to stay in Lincoln for more wholesome reasons. After everything he’s been through, Jesse searches for a new purpose and a way to atone for his sins. “As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying,” a Tuesday press release reads.

“In Season 2, Michael Hirst, Donald De Line, along with Tom Blyth and the rest of our talented cast, captivated audiences with the dramatic events leading to the infamous Lincoln County War, during which Billy is struggling to hang on to both his soul and the love of his life,” Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in the pickup announcement. “In Season 3, we are excited to bring the naturally cinematic story of one of American history’s most fascinating, and often misunderstood, characters to its conclusion, as only MGM+ can.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to write the third and final season of ‘Billy the Kid’ and bring this compelling saga to a close,” show creator Hirst added. “Billy was famous for many things, not least his ability to escape from seemingly impossible situations. But now, as the Most Wanted Man in America, the odds are truly stacked against him.”

“Billy the Kid” comes from creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst, who is known for his work on “Vikings,” “The Tudors” and “Elizabeth.” Season 3 is executive produced by Donald De Line for De Line Pictures, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. “Billy the Kid” is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

The first two seasons of “Billy the Kid” are available to stream on MGM+.