‘Ted’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Thunder Buddies Ted and John Bennett are coming back for more wild adventures in Season 2 of Seth MacFarlane and Peacock’s “Ted.”

The prequel series, which is based on the R-rated film franchise of the same name, saw MacFarlane reprise his role as the voice of the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear, alongside Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.

Following the launch of its first season on Jan. 11, “Ted” became the NBCUniversal-owned streamer’s most-watched original title to date, the No. 1 original streaming comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months per Nielsen.

It was also the biggest U.S. comedy launch on the U.K.’s Sky in over 20 years; Fox8 Australia’s No. 1 international series premiere on the channel in the past two years and the biggest U.S. comedy launch on streaming service Binge; and No. 1 series on Canada’s Showcase and the No. 1 ranked streaming show on StackTV during its run.

When previously asked about possibility for a second season, MacFarlane told TheWrap that more “Ted” projects would be dependent upon “audience appetite.”

Showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh added at the time that they had already started having conversations about future seasons.

“I think there’s a ton more stories to explore. We have this teenage, going into early 20s young man that is going through all these experiences and also has his family around him,” Walsh told TheWrap. “We’ve told, what, seven stories so far? There’s plenty of room to explore and we’d love to explore it.”

But Walsh also acknowledged that getting the first season completed was a “lengthy process,” and ultimately depends on MacFarlane.

“It’s a labor of love for Seth, but it’s also quite taxing,” Walsh said. “He’s very hands on with it. So that is one challenge.”

The seven-episode live-action prequel follows Ted and a 16-year-old John (Burkholder) in Framingham, Mass. in 1993, where the pair are living with John’s parents Matty and Susan (Grimes and Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Whigham). The show follows as the Thunder Buddies engage in a number of experiences for the first time while navigating high school.

In addition to MacFarlane, Corrigan and Walsh, “Ted” is executive produced by Fuzzy Door Productions’ Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark and Aimee Carlson.

Fuzzy Door, MRC and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serve as producers.