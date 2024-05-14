‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Locks Down Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

Fans haven’t seen the last of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

The Donald Glover and Maya Erskine-led spy series has been renewed for Season 2 by Prime Video, the streamer announced Tuesday as part of its inaugural upfronts presentation.

Glover and Erskine starred as John and Jane Smith, respectively, in the reboot series, which reimagined the 2005 action film that starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Their involvement in Season 2 remains unclear after the Season 1 finale cliffhanger. (A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment.) Francesca Sloane, who cocreated and executive produced “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” alongside Glover, is set to return as showrunner for Season 2. The show is a coproduction by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios.

After the eight-episode first season launched on Feb. 2, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” ranked as the fourth most-streamed show on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming list for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 as it logged 964 million viewing minutes.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Season 1 introduced civilians-turned-spies John and Jane Smith, who leave their previous lives behind to work for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a lucrative bundle of luxury, travel and fortune in exchange for completing risky top-secret missions.

The first season concluded on a cliffhanger that left John and Jane’s fates in the balance, which Sloane revealed was a nod to ambiguous endings seen in movies of the genre from the ’70s.

“There’s something so gorgeous about the way that a lot of cinema ended that way, for instance, a ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ or ‘The Graduate,’ where you’re not giving all of the answers and yet, that’s what’s satisfying about it,” Sloane told TheWrap in February

At the time, she noted that the team had already started brainstorming for potential new episodes, with the hopes that the following installment would “blow Season 1 out of the water.”

“We have been cooking up some really amazing ideas, if the world should want that and we should be so lucky to put that out,” Sloane said. “We have a lot of juice in the tank.”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.