“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” debuted to a strong streaming audience on Prime Video.

The Donald Glover and Maya Erskine-led reboot series logged 964 million viewing minutes in the three days from its Feb. 2 launch through Feb. 4, according to Nielsen streaming data, boosting “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” to rank as the fourth most-streamed show on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming list during the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 4.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” outpaced streaming viewership for library favorites like “Grey’s Anatomy,” which scored fifth place with 958 million streaming minutes, “The Big Bang Theory,” which took the No. 6 slot with 750 million streaming minutes and “Suits,” which dwindled from its summer streaming craze to hit 732 million viewing minutes as the week’s seventh most-streamed show.

Still, viewership for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” was nearly doubled by Netflix’s “Griselda,” which logged 1.73 billion viewing minutes in the second week since its Jan. 25 premiere, making it the most-streamed title of the week. Viewership for “Young Sheldon” on Max and Netflix came in second place on the list with 1.31 billion viewing minutes while “Bluey” scored the No. 3 spot on the list with 1.15 billion viewing minutes.

After “This Is Us” saw a viewing bump thanks to its addition on Netflix — reaching 929 million viewing minutes across Netflix and Hulu during the week of Jan. 15-21 — viewership for the NBC series dropped slightly to 682 million viewing minutes during the week of Jan. 29.

When considering only streaming originals, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” rose to the No. 2 spot on the most-streamed list, still behind only “Griselda.”

Next on the most-watched streaming originals list was Disney+’s “Percy Jackson & the Olympians,” which scored 575 million viewing minutes, before Netflix’s “Fool Me Once” took fourth place with 471 million viewing minutes and Netflix’s “Alexander: The Making of a God” took fifth place with 435 million viewing minutes. Peacock’s buzzy reality series “The Traitors” remained on the list in ninth place with 290 million viewing minutes.

Netflix dominated the week’s streaming movie viewership, with “The Greatest Night In Pop” sitting atop the list with 437 million viewing minutes, while “The Postcard Killings” came in second place with 432 million viewing minutes and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” took third place with 388 million viewing minutes.